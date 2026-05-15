IAEA records over 160 UAV flights near Ukrainian NPP

On May 13–14, more than 160 flights of UAVs were recorded near the South Ukraine, Chornobyl, and Rivne nuclear power plants, raising concerns about nuclear safety.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

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"The IAEA has been informed of a significant increase in drone activity near Ukrainian nuclear power plants this week. On May 13–14, more than 160 UAV flights were recorded near the sites of the South Ukraine, Chernobyl, and Rivne NPPs," the statement said.

Grossi's reaction

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi expressed deep concern over such military activities near nuclear power plants and once again emphasized the need for full compliance with the seven fundamental principles for ensuring nuclear safety and security during armed conflict.

"Director General Grossi also reiterates his call for the utmost restraint to avoid the risk of a nuclear accident," the agency reports.

Read more on Censor.NET: IAEA Finds Damage Following Attack on Zaporizhzhia NPP Laboratory