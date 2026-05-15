Support for Ukraine will be priority at NATO summit in Ankara, - Rutte

A strong Ukraine is key to stopping Russian aggression, which is why supporting it will be a priority at the Ankara summit in July.

According to Censor.NET, citing the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte made this statement in a joint press release following the summit of the "Bucharest Nine" (B9) and the Northern Allies.

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Strong Ukraine

"A strong Ukraine today and a strong Ukraine in the future—that is how we can stop Russian aggression. War will not wait for us. The time to act is now," Rutte said.

He emphasized that Ukraine is supported by numerous friends, particularly through the PURL initiative, which provides urgently needed American firepower to Ukraine. And through other channels as well.

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Support for Ukraine

"We need to mobilize all our resources and continue to provide the support Ukraine needs. Because Ukraine’s security is our security. Our continued strong support for Ukraine will also be a priority at the summit in Ankara," the NATO Secretary General emphasized.

He also noted that the gathering of NATO allies, from the Black Sea to the Arctic, "demonstrates our unity and determination to stand together and defend ourselves against any threat from any direction."

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"The Bucharest Nine are firmly anchored in NATO and transatlantic relations. russia remains […] the most significant and immediate threat to NATO. And it continues its ruthless war of aggression against Ukraine. We cannot let our guard down," Rutte added.

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