20 Azov fighters return from Russian captivity as part of exchange

During today’s first stage of the prisoner exchange between Ukraine and Russia, 20 servicemen of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov" returned home from Russian captivity.

This was reported by Azov Brigade commander Denys Prokopenko (Redis), Censor.NET reports.

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"Today, 20 fighters of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine 'Azov' returned to their native land, 19 of them defenders of Mariupol.

Four years in Russian captivity, and now, finally, a reunion with their loved ones, who fought for their return and waited for this day," the statement said.

He welcomed his brothers-in-arms home, to Ukraine, and thanked them for the resilience, courage, and strength they showed every day in extremely difficult circumstances.

Watch more: Ukraine and Russia have carried out first stage of 1,000-for-1,000 prisoner exchange: 205 defenders have been freed. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Prisoner exchange on May 15

As a reminder, Ukraine and Russia carried out the first stage of a 1,000-for-1,000 exchange. Ukraine managed to bring back 205 defenders.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported that almost all the servicemen freed from Russian captivity today had spent four years in captivity.

Read more: Almost all of soldiers released today from Russian captivity had spent four years in captivity, - Coordination Headquarters