Air Defense Forces eliminated 269 enemy drones out of 294 - Air Force

Starting on the evening of May 15, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 294 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Drone launches have been recorded:

Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;

Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 269 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as "Parody"-type decoy drones, in the north, south, center, and east of the country.

Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 15 locations, and debris was found at 9 locations.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense, countering threats from Russia and Drone Deals with German delegation. PHOTO