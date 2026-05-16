Air Defense Forces eliminated 269 enemy drones out of 294 - Air Force
Starting on the evening of May 15, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 294 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerber, Italmas, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Ukrainian Air Force.
Drone launches have been recorded:
- Orel, Kursk, Bryansk, Millerovo, Shatalovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;
- Chauda, Gvardeyskoye – Temporary Occupied Territory of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.
Air Defense Operations
The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
According to preliminary data, as of 9:00 a.m., air defense forces shot down or neutralized 269 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as "Parody"-type decoy drones, in the north, south, center, and east of the country.
Twenty attack UAVs were recorded striking 15 locations, and debris was found at 9 locations.
"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace. Please follow safety guidelines," the Ukrainian Air Force emphasized.
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