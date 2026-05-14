Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense, countering threats from Russia and Drone Deals with German delegation. PHOTO

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Germany’s Federal Minister for Special Affairs and Head of the Federal Chancellery Thorsten Frei and President of Germany’s Federal Intelligence Service Martin Jäger.

Zelenskyy reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

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Air defence

"Important signals of support against the backdrop of a massive Russian offensive. We discussed how to accelerate our agreements with Germany on air defence to protect Ukrainians from such terror. Germany has repeatedly helped to strengthen our air defences, and we hope for similar leadership now," the president noted.

Read more: Zelenskyy instructs Defense Forces and special services to propose formats for Ukraine’s response to Russian strike

Drone Deal

According to the Office of the President, the meeting also covered potential threats to Europe from Russia and a special format of security cooperation, Drone Deals.

Negotiations

In addition, the parties discussed strengthening Europe’s role in the negotiation process to achieve a just peace, as well as possible contacts within the E3 (UK, France, Germany) and E5 (Poland, Germany, France, Italy and the UK) formats. Zelenskyy emphasised that it is important for Europeans to be more proactive and to make every possible effort to bring peace closer.

See more: Fedorov and Pistorius visited Ukraine’s frontline regions and command posts. PHOTOS

Ukraine’s EU membership

Particular attention was paid to Ukraine’s full membership of the European Union. The President emphasised that our country is counting on Germany’s support and is ready to open all six negotiation clusters.

According to him, this will be a significant step and an important signal for the whole of Ukrainian society.

Read more: Germany may join Ukraine’s Brave1 program – Pistorius

Support for Ukraine

The Head of State also thanked Germany for backing the European Union’s decision to grant Ukraine a €90 billion loan. Zelenskyy added that it is important to transfer the first tranche as soon as possible to begin production of drones that will help defend against Russian strikes.