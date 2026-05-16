Political crisis in Rada continues; absolutely everything has failed this week, – Zhelezniak. VIDEO

The political crisis in the Verkhovna Rada continues. During this plenary week, the Rada once again failed to pass a number of important votes.

This was reported on Facebook by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, an MP from the "Voice" party, according to Censor.NET.

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How did the Verkhovna Rada perform?

"As for the votes this plenary week… it’s a disaster once again. We had planned two IMF bills, one from the World Bank and a whole host of European integration bills. In reality, nothing was voted on in three days," says the MP.

According to him, the result of the Verkhovna Rada’s work is as follows:

Tuesday was a complete failure

Wednesday: they approved just one resolution

Thursday: one resolution and two positive laws.

Read more: Zhelezniak asks SSU to investigate whether Yermak’s "fortune-teller" has ties to Russian intelligence agencies

The MPs were present in the chamber

"For the first time in its term, the Ukrainian parliament has failed completely, passing not a single law; in fact, it had no intention of doing so," he noted in the video.

"Moreover, note this – there were 314 ‘For’ votes on the board for the Ombudsman’s report. So this isn’t a problem with attendance. So… what’s going on, has the political crisis ended? On 27 May, when the IMF mission arrives, the absolute inability to muster votes in the Rada will become clear. And, unlike in February–March, they no longer have the margin for manoeuvre to ignore this…", Zheleznyak concludes.

Earlier, Zelenskyy had insisted that there was no crisis within the ruling majority.

Watch more: Case against Yermak is frame-up. Zhelezniak is behind it, - lawyer Fomin. VIDEO

The work of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine

Recently, President Zelenskyy stated that the Ukrainian parliament must pass at least 10 draft laws in the near future, on which hundreds of millions of dollars in state budget funding depend.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Tax and Customs Policy has also backed a bill to tax parcels worth up to €150, through which the government hopes to raise up to 10 billion hryvnia in additional revenue.

At the same time, the vast majority of Ukrainians (82%) are categorically opposed to the taxation of all international shipments, according to data from a recent survey by the Rating Group.

Read also: 5 million per MP: government buying votes with parcel tax, – media