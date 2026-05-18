Ruscists attacked Khmelnytskyi region: fires broke out on premises of enterprises
On the night of May 18, Russian occupiers attacked the Khmelnytskyi region with drones.
This was reported by Head of the Regional Military Administration Serhii Tiurin, Censor.NET reports.
Details
"As a result of the attack, fires broke out on the premises of enterprises, which emergency workers quickly extinguished.
No information about injured or killed people has been received," the statement said.
It is known that 29 enemy UAVs were neutralized in the region overnight.
Overnight attack
- According to the Air Force, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 missiles and 524 UAVs. Four missiles and 503 drones were neutralized.
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