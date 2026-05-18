Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 missiles and 524 UAVs. Four missiles and 503 drones neutralized – Air Force

On the night of May 18, 2026, Russian troops launched a combined strike on Ukraine using attack UAVs and ground-launched missiles.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

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Where did the enemy strike?

As noted, the main direction of the attack was Dnipro and the Dnipropetrovsk region. Odesa region, Chernihiv region, and Zaporizhzhia were also attacked.

See more: Russia fired 6 missiles and 141 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 131 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

What did the occupiers use in the attack?

According to the Air Force, Ukraine’s radar troops recorded a total of 546 air attack weapons: 22 missiles and 524 UAVs:

14 Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles (launched from Russia’s Rostov region and temporarily occupied Crimea);

8 Iskander-K cruise missiles (launched from temporarily occupied Crimea);

524 Shahed -type attack UAVs , Gerbera and Italmas, as well as Parodiia-type decoy drones.

The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 8:30 a.m., air defense units shot down/suppressed 507 targets: four missiles and 503 UAVs of various types:

4 Iskander-K cruise missiles;

503 enemy UAVs of various types.

Read more: Occupiers have launched attack drones: air raid alerts have been issued in number of regions

Consequences

Hits by 18 missiles and 16 attack UAVs were recorded at 34 locations, as well as the fall of downed UAVs (debris) at 11 locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the air," the Air Force stressed.

Background

Earlier, it was reported that the Russian army attacked Ukraine with strike drones on the evening of May 17.

Overnight, Russia attacked Dnipro and the region with missiles and drones, with six districts under massive strikes.

In addition, Russian troops attacked a Chinese merchant vessel in Ukraine’s territorial waters with a Shahed drone.

See more: Air defense forces destroyed 111 out of 139 Russian UAVs. INFOGRAPHICS