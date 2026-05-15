Russia fired 6 missiles and 141 UAVs at Ukraine: air defense neutralized 131 targets. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 15, Russian forces launched various types of missiles and drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What did the enemy use to attack?

Specifically, Russia launched five Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from airspace over the Black Sea and one Kh-35 anti-ship missile from occupied Crimea.

The enemy also launched 141 UAVs from the following areas: Bryansk, Kursk, Orel, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in the Russian Federation; and Donetsk, Chauda, and Gvardeyskoye in the temporarily occupied territories of the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

See more: Zelenskyy discusses strengthening air defense, countering threats from Russia and Drone Deals with German delegation. PHOTO

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 9:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 1 Kh-35 anti-ship missile and 130 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerber, and Italmas types, as well as "Parody" decoy drones, in the south, north, and east of the country.

Five X-31P anti-radar missiles failed to reach their targets. Seven strike UAVs were recorded hitting seven locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at seven locations.

The Russian offensive continues—there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace.

Read: Search and rescue operation completed in the Darnytskyi district of the capital: 24 dead, 48 injured. PHOTOS