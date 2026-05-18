Magyar informed Costa that negotiations had begun with Ukraine regarding rights of Hungarians in Transcarpathia

Hungarian Prime Minister Péter Magyar announced the start of technical negotiations with Ukraine regarding the protection of the linguistic, educational, and cultural rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia.

He wrote about this on social media platform X following a conversation with European Council President António Costa, according to Censor.NET.

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Start of technical-level negotiations

"Before today's cabinet meeting began, I informed the President of the European Council by phone that we had launched a round of technical-level negotiations with the Ukrainian side aimed at ensuring, as soon as possible, the protection of the linguistic, educational, and cultural rights of the Hungarian community in Transcarpathia," Madyar said.

The Prime Minister of Hungary also added that Koshta had informed him of his statement to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Sunday, May 17, according to which "respect for the rights of the Hungarian minority living in Ukraine must come before any further steps."

Read more: Hungary summons Russian ambassador for first time over Russian strike on Zakarpattia

Consultations between Ukraine and Hungary

As a reminder, it was reported yesterday that Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held talks with his Hungarian counterpart, Anita Orbán. The two sides agreed to hold a round of Hungarian-Ukrainian consultations at the expert level as early as this week.