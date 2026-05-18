US has extended sanctions exemption for Russian oil by further 30 days, - Reuters

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has extended the sanctions exemption for Russian oil transported by sea for another 30 days.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Sanctions exemption extended

This exemption expired on Saturday, May 16. It has now been extended for another 30 days.

According to Reuters, the decision was made after several countries asked the U.S. for more time to purchase Russian oil.

Read more: India asks US to extend permit for oil imports from Russia, - Bloomberg

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