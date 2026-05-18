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News U.S. sanctions against Russia
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US has extended sanctions exemption for Russian oil by further 30 days, - Reuters

Sanctions against Russian oil: US extends exemption by one month

The U.S. Department of the Treasury has extended the sanctions exemption for Russian oil transported by sea for another 30 days.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency, citing sources, according to Censor.NET.

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Sanctions exemption extended 

This exemption expired on Saturday, May 16. It has now been extended for another 30 days.

According to Reuters, the decision was made after several countries asked the U.S. for more time to purchase Russian oil.

Read more: India asks US to extend permit for oil imports from Russia, - Bloomberg

What happened before?

  • In March, the United States granted a 30-day waiver allowing countries to purchase Russian oil and petroleum products that are subject to sanctions and are currently on tankers at sea. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called this move a measure to stabilize global energy markets, which have been unsettled by the war with Iran.
  • In April, the U.S. Treasury Department granted a license allowing the purchase of Russian oil and petroleum products by sea for a period of 30 days, despite previous statements.
  • According to Bloomberg, on May 16, the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump allowed a special exemption that facilitated the sale of certain volumes of Russian crude oil to expire.
  • However, some countries, notably India and Indonesia, have called on the Trump administration to extend the suspension of sanctions.

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