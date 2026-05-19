180 of 209 enemy UAVs neutralized – Air Force

On the night of May 19, 2026, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 209 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), as well as Gerbera, Italmas, and Parodiia-type decoy drones.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the press center of the Air Force Command.

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As noted, the aerial attack was repelled by aviation, surface-to-air missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of Ukraine’s Defense Forces.

How did our air defense perform?

According to preliminary data, as of 08:30 a.m., air defense shot down/suppressed 180 enemy Shahed, Gerbera and Italmas UAVs, as well as Parodiia-type decoy drones, in the north, south, and east of the country.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 missiles and 524 UAVs. Four missiles and 503 drones neutralized – Air Force

Consequences

Hits by 27 strike UAVs were recorded at 15 locations, and falling fragments were reported at five locations.

"The attack is ongoing, with several enemy UAVs still in the air," the Air Force stressed.

Watch more: SIGNUM pilots shot down 18 "Shaheds" using interceptor drones. VIDEO