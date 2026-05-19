Command and observation post, pontoon-bridge crossings and other enemy facilities hit – General Staff
On 18 May 2026, units of Ukraine’s Defense Forces struck an enemy command and observation post near Tyotkino (Kursk Oblast, Russia), as well as its UAV control posts near Oleksandrivka in Kherson Oblast and Bilovody in Sumy Oblast.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the General Staff’s press center.
Other successful strikes
In addition, two enemy pontoon-bridge crossings on the temporarily occupied territory of Donetsk Oblast were hit.
Ukrainian warriors also struck concentrations of enemy manpower near Sichneve in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and Rodynske in Donetsk Oblast.
"Ukraine’s Defense Forces will continue to systematically take measures to fully end the Russian Federation’s armed aggression against Ukraine," the General Staff stressed.
Background
- Earlier, it was reported that Ukraine’s Defense Forces had struck the Lukoil-Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez refinery and the Yaroslavl-3 oil pumping station on Russian territory.
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