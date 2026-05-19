Russia is deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones into airspace of Baltic states, - Foreign Ministry
Russia is deliberately diverting Ukrainian drones into the airspace of the Baltic states.
This was reported by Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi on the social media platform X, according to Censor.NET
Details
"Russia continues to divert Ukrainian drones into the airspace of the Baltic states using its electronic warfare capabilities. And Moscow is doing this deliberately, combining these actions with an intensification of its propaganda campaign."
"We apologize to Estonia and all our Baltic friends for these unintentional incidents. Our relevant institutions have been and continue to work closely together to investigate each individual case and find ways to prevent such situations, particularly with the direct involvement of our expert groups," he said.
The spokesperson emphasized that neither Estonia, nor Latvia, nor Lithuania, nor Finland has ever allowed their airspace to be used for strikes against Russia.
"Furthermore, Ukraine has never made such requests. Ukraine is exercising its right to self-defense in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter; our legitimate military targets are located in Russia, and we are using Russian airspace to strike them.
The Russians have no right whatsoever to blame Ukraine, the Baltic states, or Finland for the consequences of their own actions and, more broadly, their aggressive war.
"We are grateful to our partners in Estonia, Finland, Latvia, and Lithuania for their support and solidarity," Tykhyi concluded.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service previously issued a statement accusing Ukraine of planning to launch combat drones from the Baltic states. Russia also threatened NATO member countries with "just retribution" and "strikes against decision-making centers in Latvia" should this occur.
- Latvia denied Russia's claims of "attacks from its territory."
- Meanwhile, on May 19, Estonian Defense Minister Pevkur announced that a drone had been shot down in the country’s airspace for the first time.
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