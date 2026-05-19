China has been secretly training Russian military personnel for war against Ukraine, - Reuters

By the end of 2025, the Chinese armed forces had secretly trained approximately 200 Russian soldiers. Some of them later returned to take part in combat operations against Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, this is reported by three European intelligence agencies and documents reviewed by Reuters.

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Details

The publication noted that Beijing has repeatedly declared its neutrality in the war and positions itself as a peaceful mediator.

The secret exercises were primarily focused on the use of drones, according to a Russian-Chinese agreement signed on July 2, 2025.

The publication reviewed the agreement, which also stated that approximately 200 Russian military personnel would undergo training at military facilities, including in Beijing and the eastern city of Nanjing.

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According to Reuters sources, approximately that many military personnel subsequently underwent training in China.

The agreement also stated that hundreds of Chinese military personnel would undergo training at military facilities in Russia.

An intelligence official stated that by training Russian military personnel at the operational-tactical level—who then take part in the war against Ukraine—China is far more directly involved in the war than previously thought.

China's reaction

"Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, China has consistently maintained an objective and impartial stance and has been working to facilitate peace talks. This position is consistent and clear, as recognized by the international community. The parties to the conflict must not deliberately escalate tensions or shift blame onto one another," the Chinese Foreign Ministry stated.

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Agreement

Journalists reviewed the training agreement. The Russians received training in the following areas: unmanned aerial vehicles, electronic warfare, military aviation, and armored infantry.

At the same time, the agreement prohibited any media coverage of these visits in both countries.

Two intelligence agencies have reported that Chinese military personnel have been visiting Russia for training purposes since at least 2024. At the same time, the training of Russian military personnel in China is a new development.

Reuters reports that the Russian military personnel who underwent training in China were high-ranking military instructors capable of passing on their knowledge up the chain of command.

For example, one intelligence service has confirmed the identities of several Russian military personnel who underwent training in China and subsequently took part in combat operations involving the use of UAVs in occupied Crimea and in the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

The ranks of these military personnel ranged from corporal to lieutenant colonel.