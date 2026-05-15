Putin to visit China few days after Trump, - South China Morning Post

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin will visit Beijing on May 20, a few days after the meeting between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping.

This was reported by the South China Morning Post, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

The publication notes that the visit is unlikely to be as lavish as Trump’s trip was.

For China, this will be the first time the People's Republic has hosted leaders from two countries in a single month, excluding multilateral meetings.

According to media reports, this reflects China's efforts to build ties with the United States and Russia.

Read more: Xi Jinping and Trump discussed war in Ukraine, Middle East and North Korea, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a meeting.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the United States and China will force Russia to end the war.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry stated that Xi Jinping and Trump discussed, among other things, the war in Ukraine.

Read more: Russia could attack NATO as early as 2029, - German Armed Forces Commander Breuer