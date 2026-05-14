Xi Jinping and Trump discussed war in Ukraine, Middle East and North Korea, - Chinese Foreign Ministry

U.S. President Donald Trump discussed the war in Ukraine, among other issues, with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

This was reported by the press service of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The heads of state exchanged views on important international and regional issues, such as the situation in the Middle East, the crisis in Ukraine, and the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted that Xi Jinping emphasized the importance of establishing a new paradigm for relations among major powers.

"I am ready to work with President Trump to steer the development of China-U.S. relations in the right direction and make 2026 a historic and landmark year for China-U.S. relations, building on the traditions of the past and opening up the future," the Chinese leader said.

Xi Jinping emphasized that China is committed to the stable, healthy, and sustainable development of Sino-American relations.

Read more: US and China must force Russia to end war, - Sybiha

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a meeting.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the United States and China will force Russia to end the war.

Read more: Trump and Xi Jinping held talks: U.S. and China should be partners