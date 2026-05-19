According to UN, 15,850 civilians, including 791 children, have been killed in Ukraine as result of war waged by Russia

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, thousands of civilians have been killed in Ukraine, including hundreds of children.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a statement by a spokesperson for the UN Department of Political Affairs and Peacebuilding.

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Rising civilian casualties

According to the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, as of February 2022, 15,850 civilian deaths have been confirmed, including 791 children.

Another 44,809 people were injured, including 2,752 children.

"Since February 2022, the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights has confirmed that at least 15,850 civilians, including 791 children, have been killed in Ukraine. Another 44,809 people, including 2,752 children, have been injured. The actual figures are likely to be significantly higher," the UN representative stated.

She noted that at least 238 civilians were killed and 1,404 were wounded in the past month alone. This is the highest monthly toll among the civilian population since July 2025.

The UN emphasized that this indicates a steady increase in harm to the civilian population.

Read more: UN responds to strikes on its humanitarian convoy in Kherson region: Secretary-General concerned

Shelling and attacks on humanitarian missions

A UN representative reported that over the past week, Ukraine has experienced one of the heaviest aerial bombardments since the start of the invasion.

According to available information, on May 13–14, Russia launched more than 1,500 drones and dozens of missiles at Ukrainian cities.

There were also reports of attacks on United Nations vehicles.

On May 14 in Kherson, a UN vehicle was attacked twice. It was part of a humanitarian mission that had been notified to the parties in advance.

Earlier, on May 12, another UN vehicle that was part of a World Food Programme humanitarian convoy was also attacked by a drone.

The UN emphasized that international law must always be upheld, and that civilians, humanitarian personnel, and civilian infrastructure must be protected.