Trump has dismissed Xi Jinping’s "remarks" that Putin would "come to regret" invasion of Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump has denied media reports that Chinese leader Xi Jinping allegedly told him that Russian dictator Putin might come to regret the war against Ukraine.
He told reporters this outside the White House, according to Censor.NET.
Trump's reaction
When asked directly by a reporter whether Xi Jinping had indeed said that Putin would regret invading Ukraine, Trump snapped:
"No. He never said that."
In addition, the U.S. president commented on recent media reports that China, which maintains close ties with Iran, was allegedly considering supplying weapons for use in conflicts that run counter to U.S. interests.
According to Trump, Xi Jinping personally assured him that this information was not true.
"He promised he wouldn't send any weapons," Trump emphasized.
What happened before?
- It was previously reported that Donald Trump and Xi Jinping held a meeting.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs hopes that the United States and China will force Russia to end the war.
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