Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 154 UAVs: air defense forces neutralized 131 drones. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of May 20, Russian occupiers launched a ballistic missile and various types of drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

Specifically, Russia launched an Iskander-M ballistic missile from the Rostov region, as well as 154 UAVs from the following locations: Kursk, Shatalovo, Orel, Bryansk, Millerovo, and Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russia.

Read more: Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 22 missiles and 524 UAVs. Four missiles and 503 drones neutralized – Air Force

How did the air defense system perform?

As of 8:00 a.m., air defenses have shot down or neutralized 131 enemy UAVs—including Shahed, Gerber, Italmas, and other types—in the north, south, and east of the country.

Ballistic missile strikes and strikes by 23 attack UAVs were recorded at 20 locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at 6 locations.

There are currently new groups of enemy UAVs in the airspace.