Protecting "porn offices": over UAH 22 million in cash and luxury car fleet seized from senior National Police officials. PHOTOS

During searches of senior National Police officials as part of an investigation into a scheme to cover up "porn offices", a number of luxury cars and more than UAH 22 million in cash were seized.

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Details

A luxury fleet of six cars, five Swiss watches, firearms and bladed weapons, mobile phones, as well as cash in various currencies totaling more than UAH 22.6 million were seized.

Five participants in the scheme have now been served with notices of suspicion.

"The driver of the vehicle department of the State Institution ‘Service Centre for Units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs’, who acted as an intermediary, has been charged with incitement and aiding and abetting the receipt by an official holding a position of responsibility of an especially large unlawful benefit for failing to take action using their official position in the interests of third parties, including repeatedly and by prior conspiracy by a group of persons, under Parts 4 and 5 of Article 27 and Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

The actions of the head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, his deputy, as well as the first deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Ternopil Oblast and the deputy head of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Zhytomyr Oblast, have been qualified under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely the receipt by an official holding a position of responsibility of an especially large unlawful benefit for themselves for failing, in the interests of third parties, to take action using their official position, committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons," the Prosecutor General said.

Motions are currently being prepared to impose pre-trial restrictions on the suspects.



















Read more: National Police confirm searches at regional headquarters in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ternopil and Zhytomyr regions

Background

It was previously reported that during a large-scale operation to clean up corruption in the National Police, a "porn office" cover-up scheme in three regions was uncovered.

See more: Interregional cocaine distribution channel shut down: "goods" worth UAH 8 million seized. PHOTOS