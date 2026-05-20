During day, Russia launched 84 UAVs against Ukraine; Defence Forces shot down 75 of them, - Air Force

Starting in the morning of May 20—from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.—Russian forces attacked Ukraine with 84 Shahed-type strike UAVs (including rocket-powered ones), Gerbera UAVs, Italmas UAVs, and "Parody"-type decoy drones.

This was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force, according to Censor.NET.

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How did the Air Defense Forces perform?

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 5:00 p.m., air defense forces have shot down or neutralized 75 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas types, as well as "Parody"-type decoy drones, in the east, north, and south of the country.

Six strike UAVs were recorded as having hit their targets.

"The attack is ongoing; there are several enemy UAVs in the airspace," the Air Force added.

Read more: Russia attacked with ballistic missiles and 154 UAVs: air defense forces neutralized 131 drones. INFOGRAPHICS