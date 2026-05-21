Ukrainian Air Defense destroyed 109 enemy UAVs - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS
On the night of May 21, Russian forces attacked Ukraine with an Iskander-M ballistic missile launched from the Rostov region and 116 attack drones of various types, including Shahed, Gerbera, and Italmas, as well as Parodiia decoy drones.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.
UAV launches were recorded from:
- Kursk, Bryansk, Orel, Millerovo, Primorsko-Akhtarsk – Russian Federation;
- Gvardeyskogo - Temporary Occupation of Crimea.
Air defense forces repelled the attack on several fronts, but there were hits
The Ukrainian Armed Forces have destroyed or shot down 109 drones.
At the same time, a missile and five drones were reported to have struck five locations, and debris from the downed drones was found at four sites.
The air attack was repelled by aircraft, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire teams.
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