Comprehensive inspections have been launched in regions where police officials have been exposed for involvement in criminal schemes, - National Police

On the instructions of Ivan Vyhivskyi, Head of the National Police of Ukraine, to the Zhytomyr, Ternopil and Ivano-Frankivsk regions, where on 20 May 2026 the SBU, the General Prosecutor’s Office, with the assistance of the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the National Police, exposed police officials involved in illegal schemes, comprehensive inspections have been ordered, to be led by the Deputy Heads of the National Police – Maksym Tsutsikiridze, Andrii Niebytov and Serhii Kobets.

This was reported by the National Police, according to Censor.NET.

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Composition of the teams

It is noted that the inspection teams included staff from the General Inspection Department, the Internal Security Department, the Human Resources Department and other relevant units.

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Purpose of the inspections

The aim of the inspections is to conduct a comprehensive review of the activities of territorial units, assess the effectiveness of management decisions, ensure compliance with professional discipline, and prevent corruption and abuse among personnel.



It is emphasised that the position of the National Police leadership remains unchanged – no violation of the law, regardless of position or rank, will be ignored. The National Police will continue its systematic efforts to purge the police ranks of individuals who discredit the police profession.

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What led up to this?