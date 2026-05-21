Zelenskyy orders strengthening of air defenses and anti-drone protection in northern Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with community leaders from Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, during which they discussed protecting the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction from potential Russian threats.

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Strengthening air defenses

"We discussed protection against potential Russian threats in the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction and the strengthening of air defenses and anti-drone protection in northern Ukraine. The Ministry of Defense has been given the relevant task," the President said.

Zelenskyy stressed that the threats that existed from the first days of the full-scale war have not decreased even now.

Read more: Over 1,170 km of roads in Ukraine have already been protected against attacks by FPV drones, - Fedorov

"Everyone understands perfectly well that Ukraine cannot allow even one percent of the risks for our people that existed back then, in February 2022, to be repeated. The implementation of resilience plans, the strengthening of the defense of the Chernihiv-Kyiv direction, the reinforcement of fortifications in the direction, and the number and training of personnel: all these signals from us reduce the chance of renewed escalation," he added.

Read more: Patriot and NASAMS launchers are half-empty due to shortage of ammunition, - Air Force

Road repairs

According to Zelenskyy, local road repairs were also discussed separately.

"Logistics is very important, and all work must be completed as soon as possible," the President said.