European Commission positively assesses Ukraine’s progress in protecting national minority rights after Magyar’s statements on Zakarpattia

The European Commission has positively assessed Ukraine’s progress in implementing recommendations on the protection of national minority rights and the implementation of the relevant action plan adopted in 2025.

A European Commission spokesperson said this in a comment to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Recommendations are being implemented

The European Commission noted that, in recent years, Ukraine has been gradually implementing recommendations on the protection of national minorities. In May 2025, as one of the conditions for opening the "Fundamentals" cluster, Ukraine adopted an Action Plan on National Minorities.

Brussels stressed that the document had been positively assessed and was a "solid basis" for addressing unresolved issues in this area. It also noted that Ukraine is gradually moving forward with the implementation of the plan in order to achieve its goals by the end of 2027.

The European Commission regularly monitors the implementation of the plan together with Ukrainian authorities and calls for continued work, as well as cooperation with representatives of national minorities and EU member states if problems arise.

In addition, Brussels stressed that further progress under the "Fundamentals" cluster would help strengthen the rule of law, the protection of fundamental rights, and the rights of national minorities in line with EU standards.

The European Commission also said it was ready to continue supporting this process.

Read more: Sybiha on Magyar’s statement about national minorities in Zakarpattia: I reject word "demands", dialogue continues

Magyar’s statements on the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia

As reported earlier, Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar said that granting the Hungarian minority in Zakarpattia rights similar to those enjoyed by national minorities in EU countries was a mandatory condition for Budapest’s consent to launching the first cluster in pre-accession negotiations between Kyiv and the EU.

He also claimed that 100,000 Hungarians in Zakarpattia Oblast lacked basic human rights and hinted at the need to grant them "administrative autonomy."

Read more: Hungary notes ’positive dynamics’ with Ukraine in resolving minority issues - Sybiha