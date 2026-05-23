"Metafrax Chemicals" chemical plant in Perm region of Russian Federation has been hit, and production has been halted, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

The SSU has struck a blow against the Russian company "Metafrax Chemicals" in the Perm Krai region of the Russian Federation.

This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"I am grateful to the Security Service of Ukraine for striking one of Russia’s key military enterprises. It is located 1,700 kilometres from our border, in the Perm Krai," the head of state noted.

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What does the company specialise in?

According to him, the targeted facility, "Metafrax Chemicals", is a key part of the Russian chemical industry.

"The company’s products supply dozens of other Russian military production facilities. These include aviation equipment and drones, rocket engines, and explosives. Production at the plant has now been halted. Our long-range sanctions are significant. Thank you!", emphasised Zelenskyy.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that drones had attacked a chemical complex in the Perm region of the Russian Federation: an industrial facility was hit.

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