Frigate "Admiral Essen" and Project 1239 vessel were caught in strike zone of USF drones in Novorossiysk, - Madiar. VIDEO
The frigate Admiral Essen and a Project 1239 missile carrier on air cushions were caught in the strike zone during the USF ‘Birds’ raid on the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.
This was reported on the Telegram channel by Robert Brovdi (Madiar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.
"You are doomed to sink one day, you scab – you won’t be able to hide!" wrote Madiar.
A variety of targets hit by USF drones during the night of 23 May:
- Project 1239 hovercraft missile ship, Novorossiysk Naval Base, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation (9th Kairos Battalion, 414th USF Brigade ‘Madiar's Birds’) – extent of damage unknown. More on that here.
- Project 11356 frigate "Admiral Essen", Novorossiysk Naval Base, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation (1st USF Operational Centre) – extent of damage unknown.
- "Osa" air defence system, Donetsk (1st Air Defence Brigade) – destroyed, number 21, between 1–23 May.
- Rear base and logistics hub of the 6th Air Defence Aviation Brigade of the Russian Air Force, Rovenky, Luhansk region (9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion, 414th Air Defence Brigade ‘Madiar's Birds’)
- UAV control centre, Oleshky, Kherson region (1st Operational Command of the Special Forces)
- Fuel tankers, specialised equipment, and armoured vehicles in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region (Detachment "13" of the 414th SBS Brigade "Madiar’s Birds", 412th USF Brigade "NEMESIS")
- Both terminals (Novorossiysk "Sheshkharis" and the Grushova Balka oil depot) were targeted by the "Birds" of the 1st USF Operational Centre and the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th "Madiar’s Birds" USF Brigade, alongside other units conducting deep strikes on the enemy’s rear.
What preceded this?
- Earlier reports stated that UAVs had struck Novorossiysk: the largest oil depot in the Caucasus is ablaze
- Subsequently, the General Staff confirmed the destruction of the "Sheshkharis" oil terminal, the "Grushova" oil depot and a tanker belonging to the Russian Federation’s shadow fleet.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password