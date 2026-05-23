The frigate Admiral Essen and a Project 1239 missile carrier on air cushions were caught in the strike zone during the USF ‘Birds’ raid on the port of Novorossiysk in the Krasnodar Krai of the Russian Federation.

This was reported on the Telegram channel by Robert Brovdi (Madiar), commander of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Unmanned Systems Forces, according to Censor.NET.

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"You are doomed to sink one day, you scab – you won’t be able to hide!" wrote Madiar.

See more: "Metafrax Chemicals" chemical plant in Perm region of Russian Federation has been hit, and production has been halted, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

A variety of targets hit by USF drones during the night of 23 May:

Project 1239 hovercraft missile ship, Novorossiysk Naval Base, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation (9th Kairos Battalion, 414th USF Brigade ‘Madiar's Birds’) – extent of damage unknown. More on that here.

Project 11356 frigate "Admiral Essen", Novorossiysk Naval Base, Krasnodar Krai, Russian Federation (1st USF Operational Centre) – extent of damage unknown.

"Osa" air defence system, Donetsk (1st Air Defence Brigade) – destroyed, number 21, between 1–23 May.

Rear base and logistics hub of the 6th Air Defence Aviation Brigade of the Russian Air Force, Rovenky, Luhansk region (9th ‘Kairos’ Battalion, 414th Air Defence Brigade ‘Madiar's Birds’)

UAV control centre, Oleshky, Kherson region (1st Operational Command of the Special Forces)

Fuel tankers, specialised equipment, and armoured vehicles in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia region (Detachment "13" of the 414th SBS Brigade "Madiar’s Birds", 412th USF Brigade "NEMESIS")

Both terminals (Novorossiysk "Sheshkharis" and the Grushova Balka oil depot) were targeted by the "Birds" of the 1st USF Operational Centre and the 9th "Kairos" Battalion of the 414th "Madiar’s Birds" USF Brigade, alongside other units conducting deep strikes on the enemy’s rear.

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