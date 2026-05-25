Athletes Denys Popovych and Oleksandr Lashchuk killed at front while defending Ukraine. PHOTO

On 23 May 2026, IPSC and Practical Shooting Federation of Ukraine athletes Denys Mykolaiovych Popovych (head of the OPERATOR shooting sports club) and Oleksandr Viktorovych Lashchuk were killed while carrying out a combat mission and defending Ukraine from Russian aggression.

Serviceman Vadym Koval wrote this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

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Details of tragedy

"We express our sincere condolences to their families and loved ones, friends and the entire shooting community. Eternal memory to the Heroes. Boundless gratitude for their service and defense of Ukraine," the post reads.

Read more: According to UN, 15,850 civilians, including 791 children, have been killed in Ukraine as result of war waged by Russia





Assistance to families of fallen soldiers

The author of the post also calls for financial support for the families of the fallen warriors.

Those who can support the families of Denys and Oleksandr can find the card details of their wives below:

Popovych Maryna 4149629358696896

Lashchuk Ilona 4483820030659923

See more: Soldier Tymofii Kulishenko died defending Ukraine. PHOTO