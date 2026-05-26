US and Iran agree on opening Strait of Hormuz and 60-day ceasefire – media

The United States and Iran have reached an agreement in principle on opening the Strait of Hormuz and extending the ceasefire for 60 days.

According to Censor.NET, this has been reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Agreement on a pause and a step toward ending the war

The parties have prepared a draft memorandum of understanding, which still has to be approved by the Iranian side.

According to a US official, the document provides for extending the ceasefire for 60 days. During this time, the parties are expected to agree on a final deal to fully end the hostilities.

"There is a fairly firm agreement on the table regarding the opening of the strait and a partial resolution of the nuclear issue," US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said.

At the same time, US President Donald Trump stressed that the agreement has not yet been fully approved and that it is too early to draw final conclusions.

Read more: US is calling on China to join operation in Strait of Hormuz

What will change for the Strait and markets

Under the draft document, after it is signed, Iran will open the Strait of Hormuz and restore shipping to pre-war levels within 30 days.

The United States, Iran, and their allies are to simultaneously announce a cessation of hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

According to an Iranian official, the opening of the strait will take place in stages. First, the United States will unfreeze $12 billion in Iranian assets, after which demining will begin, and the naval blockade of Iranian ports will be lifted.

Read more: Germany is to deploy Patriot missiles in Turkey for six months amid threat from Iran

At the same time, the parties interpret the nuclear issue differently. Iran is speaking only about further negotiations, while the United States insists on abandoning nuclear weapons and eliminating stockpiles of highly enriched uranium.

Markets reacted even before the document was signed. The price of Brent crude fell by 5.7 percent to $97.69 per barrel, while Asian stock indexes rose.

Experts warn against excessive optimism.

Earlier, media reports said Tehran wanted Iranian enriched uranium, if removed from the country, to be handed over to China for storage.

Read more: Trump says Xi Jinping agreed with him on Iran’s need to open Strait of Hormuz