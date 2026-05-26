Rubio assures US is ready to help end war in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the United States remains ready to make efforts to achieve peace and end the war in Ukraine.

Rubio’s remarks were quoted on social media by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu, Censor.NET reports with reference to RBC-Ukraine.

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US ready to help achieve peace

According to Rubio, the United States is ready and prepared to do everything possible to achieve a result. He stressed that attacks such as the one on Kyiv are another reminder of why the war must end.

"Every time you see these large-scale strikes by one side or the other, it is a reminder of why this is a terrible war that has lasted longer than World War II, and why it needs to be brought to an end. And the United States is ready and prepared to do everything possible to help end this war and, hopefully, at some point, there will be an opportunity to play that role again," he told journalists during a visit to India.

Read more: Zelenskyy discusses stepping up diplomacy for peace with Starmer, Macron and Merz

Background

Earlier, Rubio said that trilateral talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia had been suspended.

During a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Rubio also said Washington did not want to waste time on peace talks between Ukraine and Russia if such efforts failed to produce results.

Read more: Trilateral talks between US, Ukraine and Russia suspended, Rubio says