Russia will not target Verkhovna Rada or President’s Office, as these are not ’decision-making centres’, - Russian General Kartapolov
The Russian State Duma stated that Russia will not attack the Verkhovna Rada or the Office of the President, as these are not "decision-making centers."
Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, made this statement in an interview with Russian media.
Details
According to him, the Verkhovna Rada is not a "decision-making center."
"Lawmakers don’t control the military or decide where and when to launch strikes. The same can be said about the Office of the President of Ukraine. We all understand that Zelenskyy isn’t there. He’s sitting in a bunker, and in his office he has two bodyguards and five cleaning ladies. Does it make sense to waste expensive ammunition on what is essentially an empty space?" explained the lawmaker from the occupying country.
What are "decision-making centers" according to the Russian Federation?
Kartapolov stated that the term "decision-making centers" refers to underground and "secure command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military branches, formations, and possibly other law enforcement agencies, as well as government administrative bodies."
"But it's important to understand that they aren't in the center of Kyiv. These are hidden, well-fortified positions," he added.
What happened before?
- As a reminder, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced yesterday that it was planning new strikes on Kyiv and urged foreigners and diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital.
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The report claims that "facilities involved in the design, production, programming, and preparation for the deployment of UAVs used by the 'Kyiv regime' with the assistance of NATO specialists" will be targeted.
- Russia claims that the shelling of Kyiv is allegedly in response to an attack on a college and a dormitory in Starobilsk, Luhansk region, on May 22. Putin stated that six people were killed in the attack, and another 15, according to him, are missing.
- On the evening of May 25, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov spoke by phone with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and voiced new threats regarding Russia’s "systematic strikes" on Kyiv.
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