The Russian State Duma stated that Russia will not attack the Verkhovna Rada or the Office of the President, as these are not "decision-making centers."

Andrey Kartapolov, chairman of the Russian State Duma’s Defense Committee, made this statement in an interview with Russian media.

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According to him, the Verkhovna Rada is not a "decision-making center."

"Lawmakers don’t control the military or decide where and when to launch strikes. The same can be said about the Office of the President of Ukraine. We all understand that Zelenskyy isn’t there. He’s sitting in a bunker, and in his office he has two bodyguards and five cleaning ladies. Does it make sense to waste expensive ammunition on what is essentially an empty space?" explained the lawmaker from the occupying country.

Read more: No country in world can currently guarantee 100% defence against combined attacks, - Ihnat

What are "decision-making centers" according to the Russian Federation?

Kartapolov stated that the term "decision-making centers" refers to underground and "secure command posts of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, military branches, formations, and possibly other law enforcement agencies, as well as government administrative bodies."

"But it's important to understand that they aren't in the center of Kyiv. These are hidden, well-fortified positions," he added.

What happened before?