Without US, it is unrealistic to bring end to Russian aggression, - Sybiha

Ukraine needs the United States to remain involved in peace efforts to end the war.

This was stated by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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Details

"Without the United States, it is unrealistic to bring an end to Russian aggression. It is simply unrealistic. That is the reality. That is why we need both U.S. involvement and U.S. leadership," the minister emphasized.

Sybiha also stated that now is the time for Europe to take on a new role in the peace efforts.

"But I'll say it again: they're complementary tracks, and we're working on that right now," he added.

Read more: Ukraine must not sacrifice its right to make its own decisions for sake of peace, - Finnish Ministry of Defence

Lavrov's Call to Rubio

Sybiha called the statements made by the Russian Foreign Minister during a conversation with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio regarding plans to attack Kyiv a "brazen provocation" and confirmation of an interest in prolonging the war.

"I view this as a brazen provocation. It is yet another public confirmation of Russia’s desire to continue the war. Lavrov is taking the liberty of publicly revealing the details of a conversation in which he confirms that he is threatening to launch attacks on Kyiv. I find it very difficult to accept that something like this could be allowed to happen."

"We very much hope that, upon receiving such signals, our partners—instead of simply accepting this information, issuing recommendations to their citizens and heads of diplomatic missions, and leaving Kyiv—will send a firm and strong message to Moscow: do not carry out such strikes," said the Ukrainian foreign minister.

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