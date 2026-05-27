Razvozhayev reported missile and drone strike on Sevastopol: strikes on bank and administrative building. PHOTO

On the night of Tuesday 26 May 2026, Sevastopol came under a massive missile and drone attack.

This was reported on a Telegram channel by the so-called "governor" of Sevastopol, Mikhail Razvozhayev, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details from Razvozhayev

He claims that the city was attacked with Storm Shadow missiles, among other things. Several hits were recorded.

In particular, a missile struck the building of the Southern Branch of the Central Bank. The roof caught fire. In neighbouring buildings, windows and balconies were damaged by the blast wave.

On Lastova Square, an 8-storey apartment block was damaged by the shockwave.

"In the area of Gogol Street, according to preliminary information, a missile also damaged an administrative building that had not been in use for a long time. The blast wave shattered windows in neighbouring high-rise residential blocks; the extent of the damage is being assessed," he wrote.

Read more: Drones have struck an FSB building in occupied Crimea, according to media reports

He also assured that there were no casualties.

What are people saying on social media?

Social media posts suggested that a "strike" had likely been recorded in Sevastopol on the building housing the headquarters of the Russian Black Sea Fleet’s Air Force on Gogol Street.

However, there is currently no confirmation of this information.

Watch more: Ukrainian FP-2 kamikaze drone fired unguided missiles at Russian Black Sea Fleet communications hub in Crimea. VIDEO