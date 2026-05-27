Russia threatens Armenia with halting oil and gas supplies due to rapprochement with EU

Russia has threatened to unilaterally suspend or terminate the agreement on the supply of natural gas, petroleum products, and rough diamonds if Yerevan continues its process of rapprochement with the European Union.

The Moscow Times reports on this, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

For example, a letter from Russian Energy Minister Sergey Tsivilev to the Ministry of Territorial Administration and Infrastructure of Armenia states:

Further practical steps to deepen Armenia’s cooperation with the EU and its stated aspiration to join the European Union threaten the preservation and development of the high level of Russian-Armenian cooperation, one of the cornerstones of which is bilateral international treaties

He stressed that Yerevan's attempts to join the EU "are not in keeping with the nature of the partnership that has been built over decades."

Under a 2013 agreement, Russia permanently abolished export duties on shipments of petroleum products, gas, and diamonds to Armenia. The agreement was a step toward the country’s accession to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU). Currently, Armenia is almost entirely dependent on Russian gas: in 2025, Gazprom supplied approximately 2.7 billion cubic meters.

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The preferential price for Yerevan is currently $177 per thousand cubic meters.

In recent years, Armenia has been diversifying its fuel supplies: it purchases AI-95 gasoline from Romania, Egypt, and Bulgaria, and starting in December 2025, from Azerbaijan as well.

Meanwhile, on May 25, Peskov, the Russian dictator’s spokesperson, warned that if Armenia were to leave the Eurasian Economic Union, prices would be set by the market.

The publication notes that, alongside energy threats, Moscow has stepped up pressure through Rospotrebnadzor. On May 23, the agency suspended alcohol sales by three Armenian producers (VEDI-ALKO, the Abovyan Cognac Factory, and Shahnazaryan). A day earlier, the import and distribution of "Jermuk" mineral water had been banned.

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What happened before?

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin recently stated that Armenia's plans to strengthen ties with the European Union require "special consideration" on Russia's part.

Closer ties between Armenia and the EU