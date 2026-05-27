Sources within the Ukrainian government cited by The Economist claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to prepare for a possible extension of the war by another two to three years.

This is reported in the publication, according to Censor.NET, citing ZN.ua.

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A lack of unity

"It will survive, though tainted by militarism and wartime corruption," the publication notes.

The article argues that domestic politics poses a significant risk to the country's future. At the start of the full-scale war, unity was nearly complete, but since then, "the pressures of wartime and corruption scandals have once again exposed divisions." One such scandal is "Mindichgate," which involves Zelenskyy’s inner circle.

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Zelenskyy’s personnel policy

Journalists, citing insider sources, have criticized the president’s personnel policy. It is noted that instead of hiring talented individuals, Zelenskyy has "descended into an increasingly aloof, Byzantine style of governance."

"His office controls a significant portion of the media landscape, including anonymous social media accounts used to discredit opponents," the article states.

It also highlights that the work of anti-corruption agencies has been sabotaged through court cases. And Vasyl Maliuk was removed from his post as head of the SSU after he refused to help prosecute anti-corruption activists, The Economist reports.

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Zelenskyy can't stand strong-willed people. He has created a cult of loyalty around himself," says a high-ranking intelligence officer.

The situation on the front lines

The article notes that the news from the front lines is the most positive Ukraine has seen in several years. Ukrainian commanders believe that, with the help of drones, they have managed to thwart the Kremlin’s ground offensive. For several months now, Kyiv has been killing more soldiers than Moscow can replace.

Among the publication’s sources are optimists who believe that peace talks could resume this summer. But, most likely, the fighting will continue until one side surrenders.

It is unclear when the turning point will come for Russia. There are noticeable weaknesses: growing criticism within the Russian Federation, economic stagnation, Ukrainian strikes, and sanctions. The war in Iran saved the budget, but it is unclear how long oil prices will remain high.

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