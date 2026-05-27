95% of Ukrainian prisoners in Russia undergo torture, - Verkhovna Rada

Russia is currently holding approximately 7,000 Ukrainian prisoners of war, and more than 95% of them are subjected to torture and ill-treatment.

According to Censor.NET, Olena Kondratiuk, Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, told reporters about this during the presentation of the study "Violations of Prisoners of War's Rights to Health Care and Medical Treatment: Consequences, Legal Classification, and Prospects."

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What is known about the prisoners

According to her, Russia systematically subjects Ukrainian prisoners of war to torture and psychological abuse and deliberately withholds medical care.

Kondratyuk emphasized that this constitutes a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and a war crime under Article 8 of the Rome Statute.

She also reported that since the start of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to secure the release of more than 9,000 citizens from Russian captivity, including over 400 civilians.

At the same time, according to her, not only military personnel but also between 10,000 and 20,000 Ukrainian civilians remain in Russian captivity.

Read more: Russians tortured Mariupol defender, "Azov" Oleksandr Krokhmaliuk, in captivity

What crimes does Ukraine record?

Kondratyuk stated that Ukrainians are being returned from captivity in extremely poor condition—showing signs of torture, emaciated, and without proper medical care.

She cited details that emerged during the investigation: wounds that were deliberately left untreated, amputations performed without pain relief, teeth extracted without anesthesia, as well as instances where tourniquets were intentionally removed from the wounded following the terrorist attack in Olenivka.

"The deliberate withholding of medical care is one of Russia's weapons," Kondratiuk said.

She also mentioned that Russia had recently returned to Ukraine 375 bodies of the deceased that showed signs of torture and a lack of medical care.

Read on Censor.NET: Russia has executed 375 Ukrainian prisoners of war—bodies showing signs of torture have been handed over

Lawmakers are discussing signs of genocide

According to the Deputy Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada, when viewed in its entirety—including the deportation of Ukrainian children, mass crimes against civilians, and the torture and killing of prisoners—Russia’s actions bear the hallmarks of a genocidal policy against the Ukrainian people.

Kondratyuk emphasized that the study is the first to systematically document the medical aspects of Russia’s crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war and should serve as a key body of evidence for the international criminal prosecution of Russia.

She also stated that the return of prisoners of war, their rehabilitation, and subsequent reintegration remain one of the greatest challenges facing Ukraine.