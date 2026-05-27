Information that Zelenskyy has ordered preparations for 2- to 3-year war is hoax, - Office of President

Media reports claiming that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to prepare for another 2–3 years of war are false.

This was stated by the president’s communications adviser, Dmytro Lytvyn, according to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine.

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What is known?

"This is the same old smear campaign we’ve seen before. Maybe people needed something to use as a vehicle for other messages in this text about how everything is supposedly so bad. But just the other day, at a meeting with the parliamentary faction, the president said we need to focus on the six months leading up to November—that’s the timeframe," he noted.

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What preceded it?

Sources within the Ukrainian government cited by The Economist claim that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has instructed officials to prepare for a possible extension of the war by another two to three years.

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