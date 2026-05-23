Sandu called for increased pressure on Russia: Putin is not interested in serious negotiations

Moldovan President Maia Sandu stated that Europe and Ukraine’s other partners must increase economic pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate an end to the war.

Sandu made this statement during a speech at the GLOBSEC forum in Prague, according to Censor.NET, which cites Newsmaker.

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Support for Ukraine must continue

The President of Moldova emphasized that the Russian authorities are currently not interested in serious peace negotiations, so support for Ukraine must continue.

"We need to step up economic pressure on Russia. I don’t think the Kremlin is currently interested in ending the war, and I don’t think the Kremlin and Putin are interested in serious peace talks. For that to happen, I think Europe and the rest of the world need to increase pressure on Russia," Sandu said.

She added that any support Ukraine needs must continue: "This is the only way to restore peace to our region."

Russia's hybrid war

In addition, the President of Moldova noted that European countries must be prepared to counter Russia’s hybrid warfare. Among the threats she cited were cyberattacks, information manipulation, illegal financing of political parties and election campaigns, as well as the funding of destabilization efforts.

"Russia is using a wide range of tools, and we need to take this seriously and be prepared," Sandu added.

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