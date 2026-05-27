Hungarian Parliament has revoked country’s withdrawal from International Criminal Court

On Wednesday morning, the National Assembly voted under emergency procedures to pass a bill revoking Hungary's withdrawal from the International Criminal Court.

This is reported by Telex, according to Censor.NET.

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"Pros" and "Cons"

As noted, the proposal was supported by 133 members of the Tisza party, while 37 members of Fidesz–KDNP voted against it and 5 members of Mi Hazank abstained. The decision will take effect the day after the law is published.

Last week, the government had already expressed its intention in a resolution to halt the withdrawal process initiated by the previous government under Viktor Orbán.

Prime Minister Péter Magyar submitted a bill to parliament on Tuesday on behalf of the government. He justified the proposal by stating that "to preserve international peace and security and protect human rights, it is absolutely necessary to hold those guilty of the most serious international crimes accountable in an international judicial forum." According to him, this requires maintaining Hungary’s participation in the Statute of the International Criminal Court.

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Background

Last spring, the Orbán government announced that it would initiate Hungary’s withdrawal from the International Criminal Court, but this decision was soon rejected by the Fidesz majority in parliament. When Benjamin Netanyahu, who is wanted by the ICC, arrived in Budapest on an official visit last April, he was not arrested, even though Hungary, as a member of the International Criminal Court, would have been obligated to do so under international law.

Hungary's withdrawal process was supposed to be completed in June, but Péter Magyar had previously stated that the Tisza government's goal was to maintain its membership in the IOC.

What led up to