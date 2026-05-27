Air defense, munitions and drones: Ukraine aligns priorities with partners ahead of "Ramstein"

Ahead of the next Ramstein meeting, Ukraine has coordinated key defense priorities with Germany, the United Kingdom, and NATO: strengthening air defense, supplying long-range munitions, and funding the production of Ukrainian drones.

Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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"I had a call with German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, UK Defense Secretary John Healey and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte," Fedorov said.

Read more: Pace of drone supplies to Ukraine’s Armed Forces has increased significantly in 2026, Fedorov says

What did the ministers discuss?

They coordinated key priorities ahead of the next meeting of the Contact Group in the Ramstein format. Our task is to ensure that every decision by partners corresponds as precisely as possible to the real needs of the front and strengthens the Defense Forces in critical domains of the war.

A separate focus is on strengthening air defense and anti-ballistic protection.

During the latest large-scale attack alone, Russia used more than 30 ballistic missiles in one night. Russia cannot succeed on the battlefield, so it is intensifying terror against Ukrainian cities and critical infrastructure.

Read more: Ukraine is developing low-cost missiles to intercept "Shaheds", - Fedorov

Priorities ahead of the next Ramstein meeting:

additional contributions to the PURL mechanism and the purchase of PAC-3 missiles through JUMPSTART;

the supply of extended-range artillery ammunition under the Czech Initiative;

funding for the production of Ukrainian drones.

"I separately stressed that international support must quickly translate into concrete results for the military on the front. Alongside international mechanisms, it is critically important to maintain and scale up bilateral support from partners to implement Ukraine’s defense strategy and strengthen the technological advantage of the Defense Forces," Fedorov noted.

Watch more: First Ukrainian guided aerial bomb ready for combat use, Fedorov says. VIDEO

The minister thanked Germany, the United Kingdom and NATO for their leadership and readiness to strengthen defense cooperation with Ukraine.