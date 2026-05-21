Ukraine is developing low-cost missiles to intercept "Shaheds", - Fedorov

Ukraine is testing low-cost interceptor missiles to combat Russian Shahed drones and is preparing to scale up production.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced by Ukraine’s Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov during a meeting with the media.

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"On the President’s instructions, we are currently focused on developing low-cost missiles to shoot down Shahed drones. We have already identified solutions that are close to being ready and have begun testing them," he said.

According to Fedorov, Ukraine plans to scale up production of such missiles tenfold and build up the necessary stockpile by the autumn-winter period.

"Our task is to scale up production tenfold and have a stockpile of such missiles for the autumn-winter period. We want to scale up and reduce the cost of interceptor missiles to prepare for the arrival of jet-powered 'Shahed' drones," the minister noted.

He reported that the new interceptor missiles are intended to strengthen the protection of critical infrastructure alongside the use of interceptor drones, emphasising that to implement this initiative, the state is providing grants, expanding production and relaunching recruitment drives.

What led up to this?

Earlier,Fedorov reported that a member of Brave1 had created the first Ukrainian guided aerial bomb, which has already passed the necessary tests and is ready for combat use.

Read more: 180 of 209 enemy UAVs neutralized – Air Force