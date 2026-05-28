Regional council deputy and accomplices cooperated with Russia in occupied left-bank Kherson region, - SSU

A member of the Kherson Regional Council and three of his accomplices have been exposed for collaborating with Russian forces in the occupied territory on the left bank of the Kherson region.

This was reported by the SSU press service, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

It has been established that they collaborated with the enemy and conducted business in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kakhovka District on the left bank of the Kherson region.

The individuals in question are members of the Kherson Regional Council and three local business owners—a married couple who run agricultural enterprises and the director of one of those enterprises.

The lawmaker owns two Ukrainian companies in the fields of vehicle maintenance and grain farming.

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"During the occupation, he re-registered them under Russian legislation and continued to operate under the control of the occupying administration, paying taxes to the Russian budget.



In addition, acting in collusion with three other individuals, he was responsible for the operations of their agricultural enterprises in the Kakhovka district," the statement reads.

According to the investigation, the deputy received permits from the occupying administration to cultivate land, organize fuel supplies, and hired workers. He also handled the registration of vehicles and agricultural equipment with Russian authorities and oversaw the submission of reports to the occupying authorities.

The couple who owned the agribusiness and their director oversaw the companies' operations and submitted applications to the occupying "Ministry of Agriculture, Food Policy, and Fisheries of the Kherson Region" to receive over 5 million rubles in subsidies from the Russian government.

This year, the lawmaker left the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region and traveled to Odesa, where he was detained by SSU agents.

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He has been notified of the charges against him under Section 5 of Article 27, Section 2 of Article 28, and Section 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect is currently in custody.

Currently, three of his accomplices are on the run from justice in the temporarily occupied left bank of the Kherson region. They have been charged in absentia under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, and Part 4 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to hold enemy collaborators accountable for crimes against Ukraine.