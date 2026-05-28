Rada approved record increase in defense budget by 1.56 trillion hryvnias

The Verkhovna Rada approved in the first reading a bill on amendments to the state budget, which calls for an increase in spending of 1.56 trillion hryvnias.

According to Censor.NET, the live broadcast of the parliamentary session revealed that 240 members of parliament voted in favor of Bill No. 15224.

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Funds for the military and weapons

The document calls for a significant increase in funding for the national security and defense sector.

The funds will be provided as part of external financial assistance from the European Union.

The bill also specifies the intended use of the military levy and export duties on military goods. These funds are planned to be allocated for the pay of Armed Forces of Ukraine personnel, the procurement of weapons, and the modernization of military equipment.

Read more: Rada ratified agreement with EU on €90 billion loan

Another 80 billion – for reserves and for the regions

Separately, the document provides for an increase of 40 billion hryvnias in the state budget's reserve fund.

An additional 40 billion is planned to be allocated for the implementation of comprehensive sustainability plans for regions and individual cities.

Following the vote, the Verkhovna Rada instructed the Budget Committee to finalize the bill for the second reading under an expedited procedure.

Read more: Rada has withdrawn most of bills scheduled for this week from consideration