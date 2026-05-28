Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk Oblast nearly 40 times: 12 people injured, including six children, two in serious condition

Throughout the day on 28 May, Russian troops attacked three districts of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast almost 40 times with drones and artillery, leaving people injured.

This was reported by the head of the Oblast Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Nikopol district

In the Nikopol district, Nikopol and the Marhanets, Chervonohryhorivka, Pokrovske, and Myrove hromadas came under attack. Apartment blocks and private houses, an enterprise, infrastructure, and a car were damaged.

Ten people were injured in the enemy attacks. Six of them are children: girls aged 1, 4, 8, and 14, and boys aged 10 and 13.

The children and two other adults will receive outpatient treatment.

A 46-year-old man and a 56-year-old woman were taken to hospital. The man is in serious condition.

See more: Night in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: enemy pounds three districts of region, houses and enterprise damaged. PHOTO

Synelnykove district

In the Synelnykove district, the enemy struck the district center. Private houses and cars were damaged.

Two women, aged 70 and 89, were injured in Russian shelling. The latter is in the hospital in serious condition.

Read more: Occupiers strike Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 40 times: 16 people injured, one woman in serious condition

Pavlohrad district

The Russians also attacked the Ternivka hromada in the Pavlohrad district.