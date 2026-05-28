Senator Blumenthal on Zelenskyy’s letter: I hope America responds positively to this request
U.S. Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal said he expects a positive response from the United States to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s request regarding defense needs.
This is stated in the senator’s remarks during a press conference in Kyiv, reported by Interfax-Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.
U.S. support for Ukraine’s defense needs
Blumenthal stressed that Ukraine has an urgent need for air defense systems, in particular PAC-3 missiles and other interceptors. He noted that Congress remains ready to work on supporting these decisions.
The senator emphasized that assistance to Ukraine is critical to saving lives.
"I hope and expect that America will respond positively to this request. We have done so in the past and must do so again in the future, because this is truly about saving lives," he said.
Visit to destroyed sites in Kyiv
After visiting a destroyed shopping center and residential building in Kyiv, the senator said Russia’s attacks are aimed at civilians.
Blumenthal stressed that, in his words, Putin shows no mercy in his actions and deliberately targets civilians.
He also added that support for Ukraine must remain a priority for Congress and the U.S. administration. Separately, the senator noted the content of Zelenskyy’s letter, calling it a clear and substantive appeal to the American side.
- As a reminder, Zelenskyy earlier sent Trump an urgent letter regarding the critical shortage of air defense systems and missiles for them.
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