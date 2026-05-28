Enemy drones attack Ukraine on evening of 28 May – Air Force (updated)

Russian occupiers are attacking Ukraine with strike UAVs.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Movement of enemy drones

8:00 p.m. – Several UAVs from the Belgorod region, Russia, are moving towards the north of the Kharkiv region, heading for Staryi Saltiv and Krasnokutsk. A group of UAVs is also in the north of the Sumy region, near Shostka.

8:01 p.m. – Activity of enemy tactical aviation in the northeastern and southeastern directions. There is a threat of the use of aerial weapons against frontline regions.

8:02 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs/guided aircraft missiles heading towards the north of the Sumy region.

8:06 p.m. – UAVs heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the south.

Updated information

At 8:28 p.m., the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported:

UAVs are heading towards Zaporizhzhia from the east.

UAVs in the north and center of the Sumy region, heading towards Shostka, Buryn, and Bilopillia.

Updated information

8:37 p.m. – A group of UAVs from the Belgorod region, Russia, is moving towards the north of the Kharkiv region.

8:47 p.m. – UAVs heading towards Sumy from the east.

8:49 p.m. – Movement of enemy UAVs:

In the northeast of the Chernihiv region, heading towards Mena.

In the northeast of the Poltava region, heading towards Dykanka.

In the north of the Kharkiv region, heading towards Chuhuiv.

Updated information

8:59 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards the north of Sumy region.

9:01 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

9:17 p.m. – Several UAVs in Sumy region, heading towards Bilopillia, Hlukhiv, Konotop and Lypova Dolyna.

9:18 p.m. – UAVs in Chernihiv region, heading towards Borzna.

9:19 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

9:30 p.m. – A group of UAVs from Kherson region is moving towards Mykolaiv region, in the direction of Snihurivka.

Updated information

9:37 p.m. – UAVs from the Luhansk region are heading towards the south of the Kharkiv region and the north of the Donetsk region.

9:44 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards Sumy and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

9:49 p.m. – Enemy drones reported:

UAVs from the Kursk region, Russia, are heading towards the Sumy region.

UAVs are heading towards Chernihiv from the north.

UAVs from the Black Sea heading towards the Odesa region.

10:01 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

10:06 p.m. – UAVs in the south of Odesa region, heading towards Tatarbunary, as well as UAVs in Mykolaiv region, heading towards Bashtanka.

10:08 p.m. – UAVs heading towards Chernihiv from the north, and UAVs in Sumy region heading towards Romny and Lebedyn.

10:16 p.m. – Guided aerial bombs heading towards the Dnipropetrovsk region.

10:43 p.m. – High-speed target heading towards Poltava region.

Stay in safe places during the air raid alert!

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