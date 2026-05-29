Drone attack in Yaroslavl: fire at industrial fuel facilities. VIDEO

On the night of 29 May, drones attacked industrial infrastructure in Yaroslavl. A fire broke out at fuel storage facilities, and traffic on the motorway towards Moscow was temporarily halted.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the governor of the Yaroslavl region, Mikhail Yevraev, and Russian Telegram channels.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

The governor stated that the region had come under a massive drone attack during the night.

"Today, the region came under a massive attack by Ukrainian UAVs. Most of the drones were shot down, but some struck industrial fuel storage facilities," the statement said.

Yevraev said there were no casualties.

At around 4 am, Yevraev reported that traffic leaving Yaroslavl towards Moscow – from the junction of Moskovsky Prospekt and the South-Western Ring Road – was temporarily blocked.

"Traffic leaving Yaroslavl towards Moscow has been restored," the governor clarified, adding that the drone alert in the region had been lifted.

What could the drones have been targeting?

According to Russian Telegram channels, the area around the exit from Yaroslavl via Moskovsky Prospekt and the South-Western Ring Road is home to the city’s large southern industrial zone, which includes oil refineries and fuel facilities:

"Slavneft-Yaroslavnefteorgsintez" (YANOS);

The Yaroslavl oil depot "Spetstorg Plus" on Tormoznoye Shosse (a transhipment oil depot with a tank farm of over 300,000 m³);

bitumen plant;

CHP-3 and other industrial facilities.

Moskovsky Prospekt itself effectively leads to the oil refinery and the industrial zone.

Read more: Drones attacked Volgograd: "Lukoil" oil refinery on fire. PHOTO