Cost of "services" up to $25,000: National Police serve over 180 notices of suspicion in evasion schemes through TCRs

Since the beginning of 2026, officers of the Strategic Investigations Department of the National Police have exposed dozens of corruption schemes linked to draft evasion and illegal travel abroad.

Officials of Territorial Centers of Recruitment and Social Support (TCR and SS), members of military medical commissions (MMCs) and expert teams assessing a person’s everyday functioning (EKOPFO) earned thousands of dollars in bribes, Censor.NET reports.

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Investigation statistics for the first five months of 2026

Law enforcement officers are conducting systematic work in several key areas:

Abuses at TCRs and SSs: 44 criminal proceedings have been registered, with 65 people already served with notices of suspicion.

Fraud involving MMCs and EKOPFO expert teams: 65 criminal proceedings have been opened (including 36 involving MMCs and 29 involving Medical and Social Expert Commissions (MSECs) and EKOPFO expert teams). A total of 123 people have been served with notices of suspicion.

In particular, the activities of seven organized criminal groups have been shut down. They forged medical documents, established fictitious disability statuses, and entered false data into state electronic registers. Forty indictments have already been sent to court, and courts have handed down the first 23 verdicts.

High-profile detentions and schemes shut down

Among the most high-profile recent cases are:

Odesa: a criminal kingpin organized a scheme for illegal "exemption" from mobilization and illegal travel abroad for men liable for military service;

Kirovohrad region: a group of medical workers was exposed for mass registration of fictitious disability groups;

Cherkasy region: a serviceman was detained after promising, for $12,000, to "resolve the issue" through an MMC regarding discharge from service on health grounds.

Law enforcement officers are carrying out a large-scale review of conclusions issued by MMCs and MSECs during the period of martial law (from 2023 to 2026).

Nearly 80,000 questionable decisions have already been sent for review. As of now, more than 10,000 of them have been annulled as unlawful, including 1,478 decisions annulled in 2026.

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