General Staff: Since start of day, 60 combat engagements have occurred at front, fiercest - Pokrovsk direction

Since the start of the day, the aggressor has attacked positions of the Defense Forces 60 times.

This is stated in the General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces update on the situation at the front as of 4 p.m. on 29 May, Censor.NET reports.

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Russian strikes on Ukraine

Artillery shelling of border areas continues. Today, the settlements of Ryzhivka, Bachivsk, Novovasylivka, Sopych, Ulanove, Volfyne, Iskryskivshchyna and Rohizne in Sumy region, as well as Kliusy in Chernihiv region, have come under fire.

Situation in the north

In the North-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy carried out 32 attacks on settlements and positions of Ukrainian troops, five of them using multiple-launch rocket systems.

Read more: Volgograd Oil Refinery, Yaroslavl Oil Terminal, and other facilities in Russia were struck by Defense Forces

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy assaulted the positions of Ukrainian units four times near the settlements of Starytsia and Lyman and toward Ternova.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy has attacked positions of the Defense Forces twice today toward the settlements of Kivsharivka and Novoplatonivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Fighting in the east

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attempts by the invaders to advance toward Drobyshove.

In the Sloviansk direction, the Defense Forces successfully stopped one attempt by the invaders to advance near the settlement of Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped two enemy attacks near the settlement of Nykyforivka and toward Tykhonivka.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, Ukrainian defenders stopped five attacks near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Ivanopillia and Rusyn Yar.

Read more: 189 combat clashes have occurred at front since start of day: fiercest fighting in Pokrovsk direction – General Staff

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the start of the day, the occupiers have tried 23 times to push Ukrainian soldiers from their positions near the settlements of Rodynske, Novooleksandrivka, Hryshyne, Kotlyne, Udachne and Molodetske, and toward Vilne, Toretske, Nove Shakhove and Shevchenko. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy has not conducted active offensive operations since the start of the day.

Hostilities in the south

In the Huliaipole direction, the Defense Forces successfully repelled 14 enemy attacks near Dobropillia and toward Nove Zaporizhzhia, Vozdvyzhivka, Staroukrainka, Tvitkove and Charivne. Three combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, the enemy tried six times to advance near the settlements of Shcherbaky and Plavni. One combat engagement is currently ongoing.

No significant changes in the situation are taking place in other directions at the moment. No enemy attempts to advance have been recorded.

Read more: Tuapse Oil Refinery, air defence assets and other occupiers’ facilities were struck by Defence Forces, – General Staff